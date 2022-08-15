US Markets
DIS

Third Point re-invests in Disney, pushes for changes including ESPN spin off

Contributors
Svea Herbst-Bayliss Reuters
Dawn Chmielewski Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Hedge fund Third Point on Monday unveiled a new position in Walt Disney Co and made a string of suggestions, ranging from spinning off cable sports channel ESPN to share buybacks to new board members, to improve the company's fortunes.

BOSTON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Third Point on Monday unveiled a new position in Walt Disney Co DIS.N and made a string of suggestions, ranging from spinning off cable sports channel ESPN to share buybacks to new board members, to improve the company's fortunes.

Billionaire investor Daniel Loeb, who runs Third Point, made a u-turn on Disney by buying a stake in the second quarter not long after he liquidated the firm's position in Disney during the first quarter.

In a letter to Disney CEO Robert Chapek, Loeb laid out his suggestions that include cost cutting, integrating Hulu into the Disney+ DTC platform and buying back shares.

Disney was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Dawn Chmielewski; Editing by Mark Porter)

((svea.herbst@thomsonreuters.com; +617 856 4331; Reuters Messaging: svea.herbst.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DIS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular