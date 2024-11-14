News & Insights

Stocks
AAPL

Third Point exits Alphabet, cuts stakes in Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, Apple

November 14, 2024 — 04:36 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Third Point LLC disclosed in an SEC filing its holdings as of September 30, 2024. Third Point’s new buys during the third quarter included, by size of position, Brookfield (BN), Ferguson (FERG), Flutter (FLUT), LPL Financial (LPLA), and Carpenter Tech (CRS). Third Point exited a number of positions during the quarter, including by size of previous position, Alphabet (GOOGL), AIG (AIG), Verizon (VZ), Uber (UBER), and KB Home (KBH). Third Point increased its stake in four holdings, including by size of previous position, Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), CRH (CRH), Live Nation (LYV), and Telephone and Data Systems (TDS). Third Point reduced its stake in holdings, including by size of previous position, Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Meta Platforms (META), Apple (AAPL), and Bath & Body Works (BBWI). Third Point’s top holdings as of September 30, in order of size, were PG&E (PCG), Amazon, Danaher (DHR), Vistra (VST), and Bath & Body Works.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL
AIG
AMZN
BBWI
BN
CRH
CRS
DHR
FERG
FLUT
GOOG
GOOGL
ICE
KBH
LPLA
LYV
META
MSFT
PCG
TDS
UBER
VST
VZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.