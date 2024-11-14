Third Point exits Alphabet, cuts stakes in Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, Apple

Third Point LLC disclosed in an SEC filing its holdings as of September 30, 2024. Third Point’s new buys during the third quarter included, by size of position, Brookfield (BN), Ferguson (FERG), Flutter (FLUT), LPL Financial (LPLA), and Carpenter Tech (CRS). Third Point exited a number of positions during the quarter, including by size of previous position, Alphabet (GOOGL), AIG (AIG), Verizon (VZ), Uber (UBER), and KB Home (KBH). Third Point increased its stake in four holdings, including by size of previous position, Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), CRH (CRH), Live Nation (LYV), and Telephone and Data Systems (TDS). Third Point reduced its stake in holdings, including by size of previous position, Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Meta Platforms (META), Apple (AAPL), and Bath & Body Works (BBWI). Third Point’s top holdings as of September 30, in order of size, were PG&E (PCG), Amazon, Danaher (DHR), Vistra (VST), and Bath & Body Works.

