Third party strategists life of financial industry party

April 23, 2023 — 06:08 am EDT

The financial industry’s not just casually tweaking its monthly expense reports and watching things unfold.

 Nah uh. As it sachets toward holistic wealth management and “goal based” planning, the industry recognizes the importance of acquiescing asset management to third party strategists has mounted, according to wealthmanagement.com.

In two step with that escalating need is spiraling opportunities to accomplish that mission. While within the largest firms, already advisors can access model portfolios, now, their counterparts have more options.

And, hey, model portfolios tout more than a few advantages.

For example, there’s ease of use. “Model portfolios can be used as a complete solution for investors that prefer a hands-off approach to achieving their investing objectives,” said Colby McFadden, CEO of Quiver Financial, an Investment Advisory Firm in San Clemente California, according to forbes.com.

Another: diversification. The need for a thick wad of money to pluck down on multiple asset classes? No need, noted Mark Kennedy, president of Kennedy Wealth Management in Calabasas, Calf. Some can have a minimum as low as $10,000 to start.”

