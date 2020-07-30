Third of furloughed UK workers back at work in early July - ONS

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Roughly one in three furloughed workers in Britain returned to their jobs during the first two weeks of July as the hospitality industry reopened to the public, an official survey suggested on Thursday.

Some 7% of workers at businesses surveyed by the Office for National Statistics between June 29 and July 12 had returned to work within the previous two weeks, reducing the proportion who remained on furlough to 17%.

The sector with the largest number of workers returning was accommodation and food services businesses - which reopened to guests on July 4 - where 18% returned to work, though 43% remained on furlough leave.

(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Estelle Shirbon)

