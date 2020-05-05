Third of French aerospace sector on partial unemployment schemes

PARIS, May 5 (Reuters) - About a third of the people employed by the French aerospace sector are out of action on government-backed partial unemployment schemes, the head of the country's aerospace industry association said on Tuesday.

Another 30% are working at factories, with the rest working remotely from home, Dassault Aviation AVMD.PA Chief Executive Eric Trappier told an online news briefing on the coronavirus crisis.

Trappier was speaking in his capacity as president of the French aerospace industry association, GIFAS.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, editing by Louise Heavens)

