Markets
THRD

Third Harmonic Bio To Halt Early-stage Study Of Drug THB001 In Chronic Inducible Urticaria

December 15, 2022 — 07:40 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Third Harmonic Bio, Inc. (THRD) Thursday announced its decision to halt the early-stage study of its drug candidate THB001 in Chronic Inducible Urticaria.

The company's decision follows finding of asymptomatic liver transaminitis in two subjects enrolled in the Phase 1b study of THB001.

However, Natalie Holles, Chief Executive Officer of Third Harmonic Bio commented, "Our early decision to invest in next-generation medicinal chemistry enables us to maintain our leadership position in oral wild-type KIT inhibition with the anticipated nomination of a new development candidate next year."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

THRD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.