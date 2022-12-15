Third Harmonic Bio To Halt Early-stage Study Of Drug THB001 In Chronic Inducible Urticaria

(RTTNews) - Third Harmonic Bio, Inc. (THRD) Thursday announced its decision to halt the early-stage study of its drug candidate THB001 in Chronic Inducible Urticaria.

The company's decision follows finding of asymptomatic liver transaminitis in two subjects enrolled in the Phase 1b study of THB001.

However, Natalie Holles, Chief Executive Officer of Third Harmonic Bio commented, "Our early decision to invest in next-generation medicinal chemistry enables us to maintain our leadership position in oral wild-type KIT inhibition with the anticipated nomination of a new development candidate next year."

