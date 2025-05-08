THIRD HARMONIC BIO Earnings Results: $THRD Reports Quarterly Earnings

THIRD HARMONIC BIO ($THRD) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of -$0.35 per share, missing estimates of -$0.30 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.

THIRD HARMONIC BIO Insider Trading Activity

THIRD HARMONIC BIO insiders have traded $THRD stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $THRD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EDWARD R. CONNER (Chief Medical Officer) sold 2,117 shares for an estimated $31,755

THIRD HARMONIC BIO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of THIRD HARMONIC BIO stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

