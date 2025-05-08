Stocks
THRD

THIRD HARMONIC BIO Earnings Results: $THRD Reports Quarterly Earnings

May 08, 2025 — 02:30 pm EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

THIRD HARMONIC BIO ($THRD) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of -$0.35 per share, missing estimates of -$0.30 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $THRD stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

THIRD HARMONIC BIO Insider Trading Activity

THIRD HARMONIC BIO insiders have traded $THRD stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $THRD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • EDWARD R. CONNER (Chief Medical Officer) sold 2,117 shares for an estimated $31,755

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

THIRD HARMONIC BIO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of THIRD HARMONIC BIO stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

THRD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.