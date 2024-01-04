Third Harmonic Bio Appoints Christopher Murphy As New CFO

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company, Third Harmonic Bio, Inc. (THRD), Thursday appointed Christopher Murphy as Chief Financial and Business Officer. Also, the company announced business updates regarding its program THB335.

In October, the company had announced the resignation of the then finance chief Robert Ho effective November 10, 2023.

Previously, Murphy served as a member of leadership team of Horizon Therapeutics PLC, where he helped to increase the profitability of the company. Under his leadership, Horizon was later acquired by Amgen Inc. for $28 billion in October 2023.

Further, the company plans to file a U.S. IND and initiate a Phase 1 SAD/14-day MAD study of its lead program THB335 in the first half of 2024, the company said in a statement.

In the pre-market activity, Third Harmonic's stock stands at $10.68 without any movement on the Nasdaq.

