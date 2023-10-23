News & Insights

World Markets

Third Gaza-bound aid convoy enters Rafah crossing from Egypt - sources

Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM

October 23, 2023 — 05:41 am EDT

Written by Yusri Mohamed and Ahmed for Reuters ->

Updates with details, background in paragraphs 3-5

CAIRO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - A third convoy of aid trucks entered the Rafah crossing from Egypt on Monday bound for the besieged Gaza Strip, an aid worker and two security sources said.

Humanitarian deliveries through Rafah began on Saturday after wrangling over procedures for inspecting the aid and bombardments on the Gaza side of the border had left relief materials stranded in Egypt.

Rafah is the main crossing in and out of Gaza that does not border Israel. Since Israel has imposed a "total siege" of the enclave in retaliation for an attack by Hamas militants on Oct. 7, Rafah has become the focus of efforts to deliver aid.

On Saturday and Sunday 34 trucks passed through. The number of trucks in Monday's convoy was similar to each of those days, the aid worker and security sources said.

U.N. officials say about 100 trucks would be needed daily to meet essential needs in Gaza, which is home to 2.3 million people and where stocks of food, water and fuel have been running low.

(Reporting by Yusri Mohamed and Ahmed; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Alex Richardson and Andrew Cawthorne)

((Aidan.Lewis@tr.com; +20-1001174410;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.