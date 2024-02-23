Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX) Price Target Increased by 8.33% to 23.87

The average one-year price target for Third Coast Bancshares (NasdaqGS:TCBX) has been revised to 23.87 / share. This is an increase of 8.33% from the prior estimate of 22.03 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.20 to a high of 27.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.83% from the latest reported closing price of 19.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 188 funds or institutions reporting positions in Third Coast Bancshares. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TCBX is 0.05%, a decrease of 24.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.04% to 5,454K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Banc Funds Co holds 488K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 433K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 405K shares, representing an increase of 6.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCBX by 13.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 367K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 307K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 299K shares, representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCBX by 7.67% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 305K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 301K shares, representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCBX by 14.21% over the last quarter.

Third Coast Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Third Coast Bancshares Inc. mission is to be the best company in the industry for its customers, employees and shareholders. TCB strives to be the company of choice by its customers, corporate role model in its communities, the investment of choice by its owners and model of integrity and excellence in the financial industry.

