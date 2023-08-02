Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX) Price Target Increased by 13.71% to 23.97

The average one-year price target for Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) has been revised to 23.97 / share. This is an increase of 13.71% from the prior estimate of 21.08 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.22 to a high of 26.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.91% from the latest reported closing price of 20.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 187 funds or institutions reporting positions in Third Coast Bancshares. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 11.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TCBX is 0.06%, a decrease of 15.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.23% to 5,741K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 635K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 615K shares, representing an increase of 3.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCBX by 17.43% over the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 488K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 484K shares, representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCBX by 103,840.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 367K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 359K shares, representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCBX by 19.47% over the last quarter.

M3F holds 318K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 279K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 298K shares, representing a decrease of 7.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCBX by 16.78% over the last quarter.

Third Coast Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Third Coast Bancshares Inc. mission is to be the best company in the industry for its customers, employees and shareholders. TCB strives to be the company of choice by its customers, corporate role model in its communities, the investment of choice by its owners and model of integrity and excellence in the financial industry.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.