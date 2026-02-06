Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (TCBX) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Shares of Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (TCBX) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 9.9% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $43.74 in the previous session. Third Coast Bancshares has gained 12.2% since the start of the year compared to the 0.5% gain for the Zacks Finance sector and the 9.5% return for the Zacks Banks - Southeast industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on January 21, 2026, Third Coast Bancshares reported EPS of $1.02 versus consensus estimate of $0.9.

For the current fiscal year, Third Coast Bancshares is expected to post earnings of $4 per share on $249.2 in revenues. This represents a 5.54% change in EPS on a 19.31% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $4.56 per share on $277.15 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 14% and 11.22%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Third Coast Bancshares may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Third Coast Bancshares has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are C and F, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 10.7X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 11.3X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 14.4X versus its peer group's average of 12.8X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, Third Coast Bancshares currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to a solid earnings estimate revision trend.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Third Coast Bancshares passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Third Coast Bancshares shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does TCBX Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of TCBX have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBK). OBK has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of C, and a Momentum Score of A.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Origin Bancorp, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 7.95%, and for the current fiscal year, OBK is expected to post earnings of $3.85 per share on revenue of $426.05 million.

Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. have gained 15.9% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 11.82X and a P/CF of 14.2X.

The Banks - Southeast industry is in the top 16% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for TCBX and OBK, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (TCBX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.