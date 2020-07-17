Cryptocurrencies

Third Centra Tech Founder Pleads Guilty to ICO Fraud

Danny Nelson CoinDesk
U.S. prosecutors have secured a guilty plea from Sohrab Sharma, a co-founder of the Centra Tech initial coin offering (ICO) fraud.

  • As per the Friday plea, Sharma, 29, admitted that he and partners Raymond Trapani and Robert Farkas lied about their purportedly crypto-backed financial productâs partnerships, licenses and leadership as it ripped off investors for $25 million. He also forfeited 10,000 in ethereum ($2,329,200).
  • The trio touted celebrity endorsements and flashy investor promises while promoting their partnership at the height of the 2017 ICO bubble. But their apparent success and big-name claims quickly caught investigatorsâ attention, and before long they faced a bevy of legal actions from regulators and investors alike.
  • Sharma pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit securities fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit mail fraud.
  • Farkas pleaded guilty in June, while Trapani did the same last year.

