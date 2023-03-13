Third Bank Failure Prompts Fed To Launch Emergency Lending Program

The federal government launched an emergency rescue of the U.S banking system on Sunday evening, in an effort to halt contagion from the rapid collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last week.

In a joint statement, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Chair Martin Gruenberg said that every Silicon Valley Bank depositor would have access to all of their money on Monday.

“Today we are taking decisive actions to protect the U.S. economy by strengthening public confidence in our banking system,” read the statement. “This step will ensure that the U.S. banking system continues to perform its vital roles of protecting deposits and providing access to credit to households and businesses in a manner that promotes strong and sustainable economic growth.”

The regulators emphasized that “no losses associated with the resolution of Silicon Valley Bank will be borne by the taxpayer.”

The catalyst for the move was the failure of another institution, Signature Bank, on Sunday. The news was announced by the regulators in their joint statement.

The statement said that depositors of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank will be fully protected, but the failure of a third bank in as many days suggests that an overnight financial crisis may be enveloping the U.S. economy, prompting a major response from regulators.

The Federal Reserve also announced that they had created a new program to provide banks and other depository institutions with emergency loans, the Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP). The new facility aims to make absolutely sure that financial institutions can “meet the needs of all their depositors.”

“The overnight failure of Silicon Valley Bank has caused a loss of confidence in the banking system,” said Jay Hatfield, CEO of Infrastructure Capital Advisors.

Signature Bank Shut by Regulators

Signature Bank’s failure came as a surprise, although the company had been ailing last week. On Friday, shares of the company had fallen more than 30% and trading was halted for a period.

The bank provided services to law firms and had a real estate lending business, but more recently it had become one of the cryptocurrency industry’s leading banks. Signature was considered a peer of Silvergate Capital, which was the first bank to fail last week. Silvergate was enmeshed in the crypto market and was dragged down by the industry’s decline over recent months. It was the first bank to fail last week.

On Friday the FDIC took over Silicon Valley Bank, the second bank failure. It was the biggest bank failure since the financial crisis in 2008, and the second largest bank failure in U.S. history. Customers with deposits of up to $250,000 were insured by the FDIC, but the vast majority of the bank’s deposits were not insured.

More than anything else, this fact drove the government to shut the bank and attempt to arrange a sale of the company over the weekend. As of writing, no buyer had been found for Silicon Valley Bank, forcing the regulators to come up with another solution.

Why Are Banks Failing Now?

Three banks have failed in the last three days. Why is this happening right now? What is the catalyst for this sudden and unexpected financial crisis?

According to Jim Bianco, president of Bianco Research LLC, it has everything to do with the Fed raising interest rates and banks keeping the rates they pay depositors too low. Biano argues that this has created a stealthy run on “low-yielding” banks, as customers seek out better returns on their deposits.

1/14$SVB fails two days after $SI fails. Why now? What was the catalyst? tl:dr Their deposit rates are too low, and there is an effective run on the entire “low yielding” banking system. The fix is simple – raise deposit rates to attract capital. But this hurts profits. 🧵 — Jim Bianco biancoresearch.eth (@biancoresearch) March 10, 2023

“Banks are not facing a solvency problem,” wrote Bianco on Twitter. “They did not lose money in bad loans or falling bond prices. They are facing liquidity and profitability problems. Everyone wants their money now to move to higher-yielding funds.”

As the Fed has raised interest rates over the past year, banks have kept the average percentage yield (APY) they pay for deposits in checking and saving accounts extremely low compared to other very safe, very liquid options, like money market mutual funds.

The average annual rate on a money market fund recently hit 4.43%, while average bank deposit rates remained at just 0.48%—that’s a gap of almost four percentage points. Ultra-safe short-term U.S. Treasuries were yielding even higher rates—the 1-year Treasury bill yielded more than 5% for the latter half of February, and short-term Treasury ETFs made it easy for investors to move money into these investments.

The pace of money leaving lower-yield bank accounts to higher-yield alternatives was slow and predictable at first. But starting in September 2022—when the fed funds rate rose above 3% for the first time since 2008—flows started to accelerate dramatically.

When a bank’s customers pull their money out of deposit accounts, the bank needs to come up with cash. The U.S. banking system is sitting on trillions of reserves, but according to Bianco, the banks have also made some pretty bad investments in the low-yield environment that prevailed until very recently.

In a recent profile of the banking industry, the FDIC’s Gruenberg highlighted the banking industry’s unrealized losses from their bad investments. According to FDIC data, they are sitting with $652 billion in unrealized losses compared to just $3 billion one year ago.

Unrealized losses work like this: If you buy a classic 1975 Corvette for $100,000 sight unseen (who does that?), but then you find out that the frame is rusted and the engine is shot, putting the car’s real value at $40,000, you hold $60,000 in unrealized losses. When you sell your classic lemon, you realize your loss.

When banks sell their bad investments and realize losses, they take a hit. In extreme cases—like Silicon Valley Bank—they have to raise more capital to cover the losses. If they can’t raise more capital, they could—like Silicon Valley Bank—go under.

Bianco says the solution is simple: Raise deposit rates. This would make a bank’s deposit accounts competitive again and stem the outflows. Raise APYs high enough and that could reverse the flows back into banks.

But raising APYs would impair a bank’s profitability.

How the Fed’s Emergency Lending Plan Helps the Banks

One reason for the existence of central banks is that they are considered to be the “lender of last resort.”

When there is a crisis and everyone is selling off assets just as fast as they can and nobody is offering support to failing financial institutions, central banks can provide instant access to unlimited credit. That’s the main way they stop a crisis like this one from spreading.

The Federal Reserve’s new BTFP facility intends to be exactly this kind of backstop, providing easy access to endless loans to the banking industry in order to halt the crisis before it gets worse.

The idea is to provide banks with an alternative to selling off those bad investments with unrealized losses. Rather than forcing the banks to sell the assets and realize the losses, the Fed will allow them to pledge the assets as collateral for loans, freeing them from the need to sell.

According to the Fed, the BTFP should be big enough to cover all bank deposits that are not insured by the FDIC.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.