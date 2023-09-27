News & Insights

Third Bahraini soldier dies after Houthi drone attack close to Saudi border

September 27, 2023 — 06:04 am EDT

Written by Nayera Abdallah for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - A third Bahraini serviceman died on Wednesday following a Houthi drone attack on Monday against forces of the Saudi-led coalition in Saudi Arabia near the border with Yemen, Bahrain's state news agency said.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement has battled the Saudi-led coalition since 2015 in a conflict that has killed hundreds of thousands and left 80% of the population dependent on aid.

The drone attack represents a major escalation after more than a year of relative calm in Yemen as peace efforts gain momentum. It could jeopardise talks between Saudi and Houthi officials who have just held another round of negotiations on a potential agreement towards ending the conflict.

