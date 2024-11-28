News & Insights

Thiogenesis Gains DTC Eligibility and Expands U.S. Presence

November 28, 2024 — 09:39 am EST

Thiogenesis Therapeutics Corp (TSE:TTI) has released an update.

Thiogenesis Therapeutics has achieved DTC eligibility in the U.S., facilitating electronic settlement of its shares and aligning with plans for a U.S. listing. The company is also expanding investor relations by participating in the CEM conference and has added $260,900 to its treasury from the exercise of Finder’s Options.

