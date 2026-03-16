Thinking of Switching to Medicare Advantage? Read This First.

Key Points

Some people are able to save money and get access to better care with Medicare Advantage.

These plans have certain drawbacks, like limited provider networks and strict prior authorization requirements.

If you tend to spend a lot of time outside of your local area, Medicare Advantage may not be right for you.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

There's a reason a lot of retirees opt to sign up for Medicare Advantage instead of sticking with original Medicare. Actually, there are several reasons.

Medicare Advantage plans commonly offer supplemental benefits beyond what original Medicare pays for. Want dental care covered? You won't get it from original Medicare, but most Advantage plans will pick up the tab.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Medicare Advantage plans also put a cap on annual out-of-pocket spending. Original Medicare doesn't. And when you're on a fixed retirement income, the idea of not having a spending cap can be pretty scary.

Also, for some people, coverage under Medicare Advantage can end up being cheaper overall compared to original Medicare. And again, nothing stretches retirement savings like lower healthcare costs.

But before making a switch to Medicare Advantage, it's important to understand the potential drawbacks. They may be significant enough to make you change your mind and stick with original Medicare.

Problems with Medicare Advantage you should know about

Before we discuss the drawbacks of Medicare Advantage broadly, it's important to recognize that each advantage plan comes with its own costs, benefits, and rules. So one person's experience on Medicare Advantage may not be the same as a different enrollee's.

With that said, a major issue with Medicare Advantage is the use of provider networks. With original Medicare, you can see any healthcare professional in the country who takes it as insurance. With Medicare Advantage, you're generally limited to a specific provider network. And going outside that network could mean facing huge costs.

Some retiree like to split their time during the year, chasing better weather. If you intend to be a snowbird, there's a good chance Medicare Advantage won't work for you. Or, if you have grown kids who live across the country and you plan to spend a few months a year there, that, too, could be a problem if you have a Medicare Advantage plan.

Also, Medicare Advantage plans commonly require prior authorization for in-depth or expensive procedures. That added step can lead to delays in care. It can also create frustrating administrative hurdles for you as a patient, and for your healthcare providers as well.

Finally, not everyone saves money with Medicare Advantage. While there are low and $0 premium plans available, costs like coinsurance and deductibles could leave you with larger bills than what you'd be looking at with original Medicare.

Do your research first

It's natural to be tempted to enroll in Medicare Advantage. You might get added coverage without having to pay a separate premium for your plan.

But before you make a switch, read up on Medicare Advantage and understand how these plans work. While Medicare Advantage can be a good fit for some enrollees, knowing the potential downsides could help you choose the coverage that best serves your needs.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.