Thinking of Buying Sirius XM Stock? Here's 1 Red Flag and 1 Green Flag.

Key Points Growth has stalled at Sirius XM.

Despite that, the company still generates robust free cash flow and has ample room for buybacks.

Sirius stock trades at a cheap valuation.

10 stocks we like better than Sirius XM ›

Sirius XM (NASDAQ: SIRI) is one of those controversial stocks. On one hand, it's a cash flow machine with a loyal user base. On the other hand, its growth engine has stalled, and investor sentiment for the stock has waned.

So, is Sirius XM a hidden gem or a classic value trap? Let's examine one red flag and one green flag that every investor should consider before purchasing the stock.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Red flag: Growth has turned negative, and this may be a structural issue

Sirius XM's most significant challenge today is that it is no longer growing. From 2022 to 2024, revenue decreased slightly from $9.0 billion to $8.7 billion, primarily due to a decline in subscriber revenue. That's a concerning trend for any business built on a subscription model. Similarly, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) has contracted from $2.8 billion to $2.7 billion during that period.

At a high level, Sirius XM is a mature platform in a saturated market. Most new vehicles already come with Sirius pre-installed, meaning the easy growth from first-time activations is no longer available. And while it still holds a commanding share of the in-car radio experience, the broader audio landscape is shifting underneath it.

Younger listeners are flocking to Spotify, YouTube Music, and podcasts -- platforms that offer algorithmic curation, on-demand content, and social integration. Despite efforts to diversify through Pandora and its podcast network, the media company has struggled to keep up. Pandora's revenue, for instance, has remained stagnant at around $2.1 billion for two years.

To counter the revenue decline, management has leaned on cost-cutting, capturing $350 million in gross savings in 2023 and 2024. In 2025, it aims to reduce another $200 million in expenditures. While this helps maintain its cash flow, it's ultimately a defensive move. You can cut costs to protect profits in the short term, but you can't cost-cut your way into long-term growth.

The big question is whether this slower growth is cyclical or structural, driven by the deeper behavioral shifts in how consumers engage with audio. If it's the latter, Sirius XM may face years of stagnation or negative growth, unless it can reinvent itself meaningfully.

Green flag: Sirius XM is still a cash flow machine

While growth may be slowing, Sirius XM's cash flow generation capability remains surprisingly strong. In 2024, the company generated $1.0 billion in free cash flow on $8.7 billion in revenue, representing a healthy margin of approximately 11%. While revenue is declining, the audio company's cost-cutting activities may result in higher free cash flow in the coming quarters.

This cash flow strength gives Sirius something many growth-chasing firms don't: financial flexibility. One thing to note is that Sirius has been paying out dividends, so investors can expect this trend to continue. However, the most significant opportunity lies in using the leftover cash to buy back its stocks, especially since it has no clear use for that capital in growth expansion.

To this end, Sirius has been a consistent buyer of its stock, spending approximately $0.9 billion on share repurchases between 2022 and 2024. Moreover, with its stock trading close to its five-year low valuation, at a price-to-free-cash-flow (P/FCF) ratio of 8.1 times (as of writing), buying back the stock today would add enormous value to shareholders.

In an environment where many tech-adjacent media companies are burning cash or diluting shareholders, Sirius stands out as a disciplined, cash-rich operator. That profile might not excite growth investors, but for value-focused investors, it's a key reason to keep this stock on watch.

What does it mean to investors?

Sirius XM isn't going to be the next Spotify or Netflix -- and it doesn't need to be. For investors who value dependable cash flow and disciplined capital return, this stock offers real appeal, especially after its recent pullback.

Still, it's hard to ignore the structural headwinds. If listener behavior continues to shift away from satellite radio, Sirius could face a long period of stagnation.

Having the right expectations is key when holding Xirius XM's stock.

Should you invest $1,000 in Sirius XM right now?

Before you buy stock in Sirius XM, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Sirius XM wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $624,823!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,064,820!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,019% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 178% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2025

Lawrence Nga has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix and Spotify Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.