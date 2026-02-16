Thinking About a Sunny Retirement? This Florida Beach City Checks More Boxes Than You'd Expect.

Key Points

St. Petersburg, Florida has held on to it's historic charm while adding a multitude of ways to have fun.

The city has managed to dramatically lower its crime rate over the past five years.

St. Pete is the kind of city that allows you to do as much as you'd like, or as little as you prefer.

If you're nearing retirement and hope to relocate to a city that fits your wish list, take a closer look at St. Petersburg, Florida. Looking to live on or near the water? Check. What about a subtropical climate with year-round sunshine, a low crime rate, and plenty to do? Check, check, and check.

Not only does St. Petersburg earn the top spot on The Motley Fool's 2026 Best Places to Retire list, but St. Pete manages to represent some of the most attractive features of living in The Sunshine State.

Here's a brief look at what makes St. Petersburg so attractive to older people looking to spend their retirement years in paradise.

Safety

Whatever officials are doing to make the city safer, it appears to be working. In 2025, St. Petersburg recorded 10 homicides, a 44% decrease from 2024, and 44% lower than the five-year average. In addition, auto thefts and fatal crashes decreased by 31% over the same five-year period.

Community

If you're looking for a safe and supportive community, St. Petersburg may be the ideal place. The city focuses on community building, and since there's a high concentration of seniors (roughly 21% of the total population), you'll have plenty of social opportunities.

Prefer to live in a 55+ community? There are many choices. Unless you prefer solitude, there's no reason you can't make friends in such a thriving town.

Cost of living

The overall cost of living in St. Petersburg is 4% lower than the national average. It's also important to note that Florida does not tax Social Security benefits, and there's no state income tax. Relocating to St. Petersburg also means finding a housing market that's 16% below the national average. However, you can expect to pay 5% more for utilities, 6% more for groceries, and 1% more for transportation.

Things to do

Sunny weather makes it easy to get out and enjoy yourself. Whether that means visiting the miles of beaches, looking for fossils, or fishing is up to you. Here's a (very small) sample of what St. Petersburg has to offer young-at-heart retirees. In St. Petersburg, you can:

Visit the St. Pete pier

Stroll through the Saturday morning market

Visit one of the many art galleries, including the Morean Arts Center, where you can marvel at the glass and clay works

Feel like you're stepping back in time at the Weedon Island Reserve

Explore the unique (highly historical) Grand Central District

Treat yourself to a visit to the Salvador Dali Museum (if Dali isn't your artist of choice, try The James Museum of Western and Wildlife Art)

Enjoy the sun while walking, biking, or kayaking

While St. Petersburg is one of the top cities mentioned in The Motley Fool's Best Places to Retire in the South in 2026, it's not the only contender. If St. Pete isn't your cup of tea, there are other cities that just might fit the bill.

