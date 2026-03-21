Thinking About Buying Swarmer After Its Explosive IPO? Here Are 3 Things Investors Need to Know.

Key Points

Shares of tech defense company Swarmer have skyrocketed since its March 17 IPO.

The company's software has been used in over 100,000 real-world missions.

With roughly $310,000 in revenue last year, this is a highly speculative investment.

10 stocks we like better than Swarmer ›

Since its market debut on Tuesday, the stock price for tech defense company Swarmer (NASDAQ: SWMR) has skyrocketed.

With an initial public offering price of $5, the shares opened trading at $12.50 on Tuesday, then climbed to $31 by the end of the day. After that, shares kept climbing, opening at $53 on Thursday. As of midday on Friday, the stock was changing hands at about $45.30 -- well below its peak of $65.04, but still up impressively over the course of the week.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

In the wake of all this early excitement, it's important for anyone who is considering buying shares to not do so based on hype alone. Here are three key things to keep in mind.

No. 1: Swarmer is a software company, not a hardware company

Swarmer emphasizes that it is a software company with a product that can be used for unmanned systems, but that it is not a drone manufacturer.

It believes that gives it a distinct advantage as a supplier within an increasingly competitive and fragmented drone manufacturing market, as the capabilities of its licensed software can provide manufacturers with an edge in securing contracts.

Speaking of that software, the company says its platform has been used in over 100,000 real-world missions in Ukraine, providing data and feedback that can be used to fine-tune performance and deepen operational intelligence.

No. 2: It's still an early-stage company

Swarmer is not for risk-averse investors.

Its revenue was nearly $310,000 in 2025, down from roughly $329,000 in 2024. Losses, however, grew. In 2024, Swarmer had a net loss of $2 million. In 2025, that jumped to $8.5 million.

It's also dependent on a small number of customers, which is a risky position. Losing one key client could significantly harm the business. Anyone considering making an investment will want to keep an eye on any announcements of new contracts, and watch to see if it can expand its client base in the coming quarters.

No. 3: All its revenues so far have been international

Swarmer has noted that in 2024 and 2025, all of its revenues were from "non-U.S. operations in Ukraine." That makes its finances particularly susceptible to foreign currency fluctuations and to geopolitical and economic issues.

"Our value and stock price could also be adversely affected by illegal activities by others, corruption or by claims, even if groundless, implicating us in illegal activities," the company said in its IPO filing.

The next move

Initial public offerings are just like any other investment in that everyone considering putting their money into one should understand what they are buying.

Before making a decision about a recently debuted stock, it's worth taking the time to read the company's S-1 filing on SEC.gov, which lays out all the details.

Even with the stock price rocketing higher over the last few days, remember that Swarmer's revenue was roughly $310,000 last year. Investors still have plenty of time to consider whether this company is worth a small, speculative investment.

Should you buy stock in Swarmer right now?

Before you buy stock in Swarmer, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Swarmer wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $494,747!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,094,668!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 911% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 186% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 21, 2026.

Jack Delaney has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.