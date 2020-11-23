Thinking About Buying Coronavirus Vaccine Stocks? Watch This First

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and its German partner BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) reported incredible efficacy data from a phase 3 trial for their mRNA coronavirus vaccine candidate. This news, paired with the equally impressive data from Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) about its candidate that takes a similar approach, inspired much hope around the world and injected optimism into the stock market.

The Motley Fool sat down with Dr. Jeremy Brown, author of Influenza: The Hundred-Year Hunt To Cure The Deadliest Disease In History and Director of Emergency Care Research at the National Institutes of Health. Dr. Brown shared what investors should know about backing the companies involved in coronavirus vaccine development.

Corinne Cardina: I have a question for you. We are all investors on Fool.com. Of course, you're doctor, so I'm going to try to keep it as general as possible. But what would you say to anyone who might be considering buying stocks of companies that are involved in the coronavirus vaccine landscape.

Dr. Jeremy Brown: Well, if you look at my investment portfolio am the last person you really want to ask those questions to. It's certainly a huge market here. The question will be, of course, stock prices, are they already at their peak based on the news and any small amount of bad news if you like, on news that isn't pristine, will that fake stock price? It's certainly possible that we see hiccups along the road when the full data is released, it turns out that the vaccine is not as effective for example, in older people and that might be a problem for that segment of society networks with younger members of the society. The news, though encouraging, is not final and as to whether or not Pfizer stock is at its peak based on this or is only going to go up. Well, I have no idea.

