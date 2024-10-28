ThinkEquity Initiates Coverage of Roadzen (RDZN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2024, ThinkEquity initiated coverage of Roadzen (NasdaqGM:RDZN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 593.20% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Roadzen is $7.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 593.20% from its latest reported closing price of $1.03 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Roadzen is 75MM, an increase of 50.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in Roadzen. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 186.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RDZN is 0.03%, an increase of 91.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.17% to 5,477K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Meteora Capital holds 4,026K shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,625K shares , representing a decrease of 14.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDZN by 68.01% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 178K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company.

FSSNX - Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund holds 154K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company.

VRTIX - Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 61K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company.

Murchinson holds 45K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.