ThinkEquity Initiates Coverage of Forza X1 (FRZA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 11, 2023, ThinkEquity initiated coverage of Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA) with a Buy recommendation.

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Forza X1. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 37.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRZA is 0.07%, an increase of 269,857.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1,644.42% to 964K shares.

Sabby Management holds 393K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company.

AWM Investment holds 334K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company.

Lynwood Capital Management holds 200K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 17K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 6K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 37.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRZA by 7.15% over the last quarter.

