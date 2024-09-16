ThinkEquity Initiates Coverage of Better Choice (BTTR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 16, 2024, ThinkEquity initiated coverage of Better Choice (NYSEAM:BTTR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.37% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Better Choice is $4.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 37.37% from its latest reported closing price of $2.97 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Better Choice is 88MM, an increase of 150.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Better Choice. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 63.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BTTR is 0.00%, an increase of 2.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 165.24% to 36K shares. The put/call ratio of BTTR is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hrt Financial holds 13K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Citadel Advisors holds 10K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brown Brothers Harriman holds 5K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 137K shares , representing a decrease of 4,338.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTTR by 49.97% over the last quarter.

Better Choice Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Better Choice Company Inc. is a growing animal health and wellness company committed to leading the industry shift toward pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier and longer lives. The company takes an alternative, nutrition-based approach to animal health relative to conventional dog and cat food offerings and position its portfolio of brands to benefit from the mainstream trends of growing pet humanization and consumer focus on health and wellness. The company has a demonstrated, multi-decade track record of success selling trusted animal health and wellness products and leverage its established digital footprint to provide pet parents with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their pet’s health. Better Choice sells the majority of its dog food, cat food and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused, respectively, on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food and treats.

