ThinkEquity Initiates Coverage of Beachbody (BODI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 15, 2024, ThinkEquity initiated coverage of Beachbody (NYSE:BODI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 78.50% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Beachbody is $14.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 78.50% from its latest reported closing price of $8.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Beachbody is 497MM, a decrease of 0.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -5.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beachbody. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BODI is 0.37%, an increase of 11.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.35% to 1,408K shares. The put/call ratio of BODI is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Raine Capital holds 749K shares representing 10.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 202K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 325K shares , representing a decrease of 60.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BODI by 30.12% over the last quarter.

MSA Advisors holds 117K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 73K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares , representing an increase of 16.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BODI by 26.89% over the last quarter.

Manatuck Hill Partners holds 50K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.