Think You Earn Too Much for an HSA? Why High Earners Often Gain the Most.

Key Points

If you earn a nice income, you might assume you don't need an HSA.

As a higher earner, you're actually in a unique position to make the most of one.

That money could potentially grow into a large sum, leaving you with a nice pool of funds for retierment.

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If you're a higher earner, you may be in the habit of regularly funding an IRA or 401(k). Not only can contributions to these retirement plans give you a nice tax break, but they could also help you enjoy a very comfortable lifestyle down the line.

You might assume that there's no need to bother with a health savings account, or HSA, if you earn a higher salary. If you make enough money, you can just pay for near-term and future medical bills as they arise.

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But actually, as a higher earner, you may be in a unique position to benefit the most from an HSA. So it pays to open one if you're enrolled in a high-deductible health insurance plan that's HSA-eligible.

Why higher earners in particular can benefit from an HSA

One reason HSAs are so powerful for higher earners is their tax treatment. With an HSA, you get three distinct and important tax breaks:

Contributions are made with pre-tax dollars

Investment gains are tax-free

Withdrawals are tax-free when used for qualifying healthcare expenses

Let's unpack each of these.

If you're a higher earner, you may be in a higher tax bracket. If so, every dollar you contribute to an HSA shields some income from the IRS.

Secondly, if you have a high enough income to cover your near-term medical bills, you can potentially leave your HSA alone so your invested money grows tax-free over many years. That could, depending on your situation, leave you with a very large pool of money to pay for healthcare costs in retirement, when those bills might rise and when you may want to use your IRA or 401(k) to pay for other things.

Finally, as a high earner, it may not make sense for you to contribute to a Roth IRA or 401(k), as you may need the immediate tax break that comes with funding a traditional retirement account. If so, you could be looking at a lot of taxable income in retirement. So being able to withdraw from an HSA tax-free at that stage of life could help reduce your total tax bill.

Don't write off an HSA

You might think you don't need to bother with an HSA if your income is high enough that you can pay your medical bills without having to stress about it. But as a higher earner, you might actually benefit more from an HSA than someone with a lower paycheck. So it makes sense to see if your health insurance plan is compatible with an HSA and get that account funded as soon as possible.

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