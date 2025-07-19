Think the US Is Bad? People in These 9 Countries Have Way More Debt

In the U.S. it’s more common than not to carry a boatload of debt. As of the third quarter of 2024, Americans owed $17.57 trillion in total debt — up 2.4% year over year, according to Experian data. Even spread over hundreds of millions of people, it’s a lot of debt: $58,215.12 for the average household, according to a new study by QuickLoan Pte Ltd.

Check Out: 20 Countries Holding the Most US Debt in 2025 — and How It Impacts Your Wallet

Read Next: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

But the U.S. isn’t the only country with a serious debt issue among its citizens. The study analyzed household debt data across multiple countries to find which nations live most on credit and where debt-to-income ratios pose the greatest financial risks. The U.S. came in 10th, based on loan-to-income ratio, as it has a loan-to-income ratio of 112.21%. Below are the nine countries where the burden of household debt is even greater.

9. Netherlands

Average household debt: $53,430.77

$53,430.77 Average yearly net salary: $45,433.20

$45,433.20 Loan-to-income ratio: 117.60%

Learn More: What Moody’s US Credit Rating Downgrade Means for the Middle Class

8. New Zealand

Average household debt: $43,987.51

$43,987.51 Average yearly net salary: $36,810.84

$36,810.84 Loan-to-income ratio: 119.50%

7. Luxembourg

Average household debt: $87,235.44

$87,235.44 Average yearly net salary: $72,789.24

$72,789.24 Loan-to-income ratio: 119.85%

6. Sweden

Average household debt: $45,796.27

$45,796.27 Average yearly net salary: $37,528.32

$37,528.32 Loan-to-income ratio:122.03%

5. Denmark

Average household debt: $59,926.00

$59,926.00 Average yearly net salary: $47,495.64

$47,495.64 Loan-to-income ratio: 126.17%

4. Switzerland

Average household debt: $124,785.99

$124,785.99 Average yearly net salary: $86,807.04

$86,807.04 Loan-to-income ratio: 143.75%

3. Canada

Average household debt: $54,572.63

$54,572.63 Average yearly net salary: $34,609.56

$34,609.56 Loan-to-income ratio: 157.68%

2. Australia

Average household debt: $70,348.47

$70,348.47 Average yearly net salary: $43,060.44

$43,060.44 Loan-to-income ratio: 163.37%

1. Norway

Average household debt: $74,629.74

$74,629.74 Average yearly net salary: $43,955.28

$43,955.28 Loan-to-income ratio: 169.79%

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Think the US Is Bad? People in These 9 Countries Have Way More Debt

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.