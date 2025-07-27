Think the Stock Market Is Too Expensive? This Historical Chart Might Change Your Mind.

Key Points The S&P 500 has generated a 7.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) dating back to 1957.

Despite many bear markets and 10 recessions, the stock market has consistently moved higher over time.

Trying to time the market is folly. It is far better to buy and hold.

Is now the right time to buy stocks? It's a question that's been asked countless times, and whenever I field it, my answer is the same: "Yes!"

That might seem crazy, but I assure you, it isn't. Here's why: Over the long term, investing in a benchmark stock index like the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has always proven to be a winning strategy -- even if someone's timing is horrible.

Still don't believe me? Then take a look at this chart:

This is the S&P 500 dating back to 1957, when the index expanded to 500 companies and acquired its current name. Since then, it has increased by an astounding 14,000%. That works out to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% -- and that's before accounting for dividend payments.

During that stretch, there have been many corrections, several bear markets, and 10 full-blown recessions. And yet, no matter when someone bought, they would have made money -- if they had stayed invested in the market.

There's a lesson here: Timing the market is folly. Many fortunes have been made by people claiming to know when the right time to buy -- or sell. But far more money has been left on the table by investors trying to time the top or the bottom.

The best advice is the simplest: Avoid trying to predict price movements in the short term. Instead, save what you can and invest for the long term. Ignore the headlines -- particularly when the market is going down. And whenever you have doubts, glance at the chart above and remember: Stay patient, hold your stocks for the long term, and you'll come out a winner.

Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.