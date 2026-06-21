Think a Roth IRA Is Your Best Bet for Retirement Savings? Here's Why It Could Backfire.

Key Points

Roth IRAs offer benefits like tax-free investment gains and withdrawals.

They also don't force you to take required minimum distributions.

The flexibility Roth IRAs give you could be your downfall.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Roth IRAs (individual retirement accounts) are often praised as one of the best retirement savings tools available. And the appeal is easy to understand.

With a Roth IRA, your money gets to grow tax-free, withdrawals in retirement are tax-free, and there are no required minimum distributions to worry about. It's that flexibility that makes Roth IRAs so attractive.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

But the flexibility that comes with a Roth IRA could end up being a bad thing. And if you're not careful, saving for retirement in a Roth IRA could end up being a huge mistake.

The temptation of early access

When you take an early withdrawal from a traditional IRA (meaning, prior to age 59 and 1/2), you generally risk a 10% penalty unless you qualify for an exception. But Roth IRAs give you more options for tapping your savings early.

Since there's no tax break on the money you put into your account, a Roth IRA lets you access your principal contributions penalty-free at any age. Need $12,000 to fix your roof? If you have a $40,000 Roth IRA balance but only $15,000 of that is gains, you can withdraw up to $25,000 without a penalty since that represents money you put in.

You might think that flexibility is a good thing. In the context of building a retirement nest egg, it's actually not.

If you keep tapping your Roth IRA when a need for money arises, you risk ending up with a big shortfall by the time your senior years arrive. And remember, every dollar you withdraw from a Roth IRA ahead of retirement is a dollar you can't invest.

Remember how Roth IRAs give you tax-free gains? That's a lot of money to give up by taking early withdrawals. A $12,000 distribution at age 35 to fix your roof could mean giving up close to $109,000 in tax-free gains by age 65, assuming your portfolio gives you an 8% yearly return, which is below the stock market's average.

If you're going to use a Roth IRA, do this

Saving for retirement in a Roth IRA isn't automatically a bad idea, since these accounts offer a host of benefits. But if you're going to choose a Roth IRA, make absolutely sure you have a separate emergency fund for near-term needs.

If you maintain a separate cash emergency fund, you'll be able to tap that account when your car needs work or a home repair situation arises. You may be a lot less tempted to raid your retirement savings and risk a shortfall later on.

Roth IRAs are often praised for their flexibility, but that could become a disadvantage in the context of retirement savings. To get the most out of a Roth IRA, consider it a long-term savings tool first and keep an emergency fund in a separate account so you don't accidentally whittle down your nest egg before your retirement begins.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.