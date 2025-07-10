Think Rivian Stock Is Expensive? These 3 Charts Might Change Your Mind.

Key Points Rivian's financials are about to improve dramatically.

The EV maker is set to introduce a lower-priced model.

But the stock price doesn't fully account for this potential.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) is one of the most exciting electric car stocks today. Over the next few years, its growth should explode higher thanks to the introduction of new, lower-priced models. But if you think the market is already pricing in this growth, think again. Rivian stock is far cheaper than you might suspect.

Rivian's financials are about to improve greatly

Next year, everything will change for Rivian. That's because the company's new, lower priced R2 model is expected to begin production in early 2026. This will be Rivian's first vehicle priced under $50,000. Two additional vehicles under that price point -- the R3 and R3X -- are expected to launch soon after the R2 begins production.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

When Tesla launched its first affordable models -- the Model 3 and Model Y -- sales doubled, then tripled in the years that followed. Profits also improved dramatically due to greater economies of scale.

As the charts below highlight, Rivian is now expected to surpass Tesla in near-term sales growth. Given several expected model introductions in 2026 and 2027, it's reasonable to expect Rivian to best Tesla's sales growth for several years to come.

Rivian's gross margins are also now on par with Tesla's, though its profit margins remain negative. But that could change in the next few years when the company starts scaling sales for its mass market vehicles.

Despite its exciting future, Rivian stock remains priced at a steep discount to Tesla shares. On a price-to-sales basis, shares trade at a discount of roughly 75%. There is still a lot of execution risk ahead. Plus, Rivian's access to capital is significantly limited compared to Tesla's -- a huge disadvantage in a capital-intensive industry.

But with a $15 billion market capitalization, improving margins and sales growth, and a relatively cheap valuation, Rivian stock remains far from overpriced.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,048%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 179% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 7, 2025

Ryan Vanzo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.