Markets
RIVN

Think Rivian Stock Is Expensive? These 3 Charts Might Change Your Mind.

July 10, 2025 — 06:00 am EDT

Written by Ryan Vanzo for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) is one of the most exciting electric car stocks today. Over the next few years, its growth should explode higher thanks to the introduction of new, lower-priced models. But if you think the market is already pricing in this growth, think again. Rivian stock is far cheaper than you might suspect.

Rivian's financials are about to improve greatly

Next year, everything will change for Rivian. That's because the company's new, lower priced R2 model is expected to begin production in early 2026. This will be Rivian's first vehicle priced under $50,000. Two additional vehicles under that price point -- the R3 and R3X -- are expected to launch soon after the R2 begins production.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

When Tesla launched its first affordable models -- the Model 3 and Model Y -- sales doubled, then tripled in the years that followed. Profits also improved dramatically due to greater economies of scale.

A large lot of cars waiting to be shipped.

Image source: Getty Images.

As the charts below highlight, Rivian is now expected to surpass Tesla in near-term sales growth. Given several expected model introductions in 2026 and 2027, it's reasonable to expect Rivian to best Tesla's sales growth for several years to come.

Rivian's gross margins are also now on par with Tesla's, though its profit margins remain negative. But that could change in the next few years when the company starts scaling sales for its mass market vehicles.

RIVN PS Ratio Chart

RIVN PS Ratio data by YCharts

Despite its exciting future, Rivian stock remains priced at a steep discount to Tesla shares. On a price-to-sales basis, shares trade at a discount of roughly 75%. There is still a lot of execution risk ahead. Plus, Rivian's access to capital is significantly limited compared to Tesla's -- a huge disadvantage in a capital-intensive industry.

But with a $15 billion market capitalization, improving margins and sales growth, and a relatively cheap valuation, Rivian stock remains far from overpriced.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,048%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 179% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 7, 2025

Ryan Vanzo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RIVN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.