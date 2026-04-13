Think Nvidia's Stock Has Peaked? The Latest Semiconductor Forecast Might Have You Thinking Twice

Key Points

According to analysts, the global semiconductor market will be worth $1.3 trillion this year.

The market is expected to be worth $2 trillion by the end of the decade.

Nvidia's stock looks cheap given its tremendous growth potential.

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Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are flat this year, as investors grapple with just how much more upside the tech giant has. It's already the most valuable company in the world, with a market cap of approximately $4.6 trillion. It is also down more than 10% from its 52-week high, and there's no sign of a rally coming soon.

Many investors have moved on to other stocks, fearing that perhaps Nvidia may have reached a peak. But, according to a recent forecast, there could be plenty of growth still ahead in the semiconductor industry, and if that's the case, the tech company may still have a lot more room to rise higher in both the short and long term.

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The global semiconductor market is expected to be worth $2 trillion in 2030

According to analysts at Bank of America, the global semiconductor market is bigger than previously estimated. The bank has recently upgraded its guidance for the market, now projecting that it'll be worth $1.3 trillion this year, which is $300 billion more than what it was forecasting four months earlier. And it's expected to grow to be worth $2 trillion by the end of the decade.

There is tremendous growth ahead as companies continue to invest heavily in AI to revamp processes and add efficiencies to their day-to-day operations. For a leading AI chipmaker such as Nvidia, which is well-positioned for the future, this suggests that there's still plenty of growth out there for it to tap into. And this is a company that in its most recent quarter, which ended on Jan. 25, grew its sales by a mammoth 73%. Given the persistently high spending on AI, Nvidia's growth rate may remain impressive for the foreseeable future.

Nvidia's stock looks fairly cheap today

Although shares of Nvidia have risen by 1,100% over the past five years, the company's earnings have also risen dramatically, which is why the stock isn't expensive despite its strong gains. The stock trades at 23 times its estimated future earnings, which is only slightly higher than the S&P 500 average of 21; more of a premium may be warranted given its dominance.

While there is some apprehension in the market these days amid heightened stock valuations, Nvidia is a leader in the chip space, and with the company generating fantastic margins and there being still great growth opportunities ahead, it remains one of the safest AI stocks to own for the long haul.

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Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.