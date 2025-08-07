Think Nvidia Stock Is Expensive? These 2 Charts Might Change Your Mind.

Key Points Nvidia's relatively high price-to-sales (P/S) ratio has proven to be justified.

Data center revenue is still climbing.

Nvidia also has multiple growth opportunities in another segment.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Last month, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) became the first company to be valued at more than $4 trillion, as artificial intelligence (AI) has become the future of technology. The stock is trading a tiny bit under its recent record high on Thursday morning, and investors may be wondering if the stock is too expensive to buy. A look at how Nvidia became the AI leader might give investors more comfort in buying shares now.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

It started with data center GPU sales

Nvidia stock does look relatively expensive right now. Its price-to-sales (P/S) ratio based on expected 2025 revenue is about 21.5. That's above its three-year average of 18.5, which itself is very high. But an elevated P/S valuation has thus far proven justified. That's because sales have soared exponentially, led by Nvidia's data center segment.

Nvidia's stock price has risen along with those sales, and there looks to be more room to run for both. Data center sales continue to increase every quarter, and the company's next-generation graphics processing unit (GPU) Rubin architecture is slated for release in 2026.

What's next beyond data centers

Nvidia has growth potential beyond data centers, too. Revenue from its automotive and robotics segment is also growing quickly, as shown below. It could have a longer runway for growth, too.

Companies around the world are working to make driverless cars a reality. There could be a massive market for self-driving ridesharing and taxi services. Nvidia is partnering with legacy automakers as well as start-ups like autonomous driving company Nuro to advance AI-driven autonomous vehicles.

Beyond automotive applications, robotics could also become a large market as companies seek more efficient and safer ways to operate. Nvidia's future looks bright. The stock may look expensive now, but that can quickly change as the business soars.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,047%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 181% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2025

Howard Smith has positions in Nvidia and has the following options: short October 2025 $160 calls on Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.