Think a Larger Social Security COLA in 2027's a Sure Thing? Here's the Truth.

Key Points

Many seniors would love a larger cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in the new year.

You might assume next year's raise will be higher due to soaring oil prices.

If things settle down soon, next year's COLA may not be any larger than 2026's.

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It's a good thing Social Security benefits are eligible for an annual cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. Without COLAs, seniors on Social Security would pretty much be guaranteed to lose out on buying power over time due to inflation.

In 2026, Social Security benefits got a 2.8% COLA. And many seniors are no doubt hoping for a more generous raise in 2027.

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You might assume that a larger COLA is coming next year due to soaring oil prices. But that's by no means a given.

Why next year's Social Security COLA may not be higher at all

In March, the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) increased 3.3% on an annual basis. That's significant, because it's that very index that's used to calculate Social Security COLAs.

Not surprisingly, that uptick was largely fueled by oil prices, which have increased substantially since the Iran conflict broke out. But while higher oil prices may be causing consumers pain right now, they're not guaranteed to stick around. And we should hope that they won't. But if oil prices settle down, seniors on Social Security may not see a much different COLA in 2027 than they saw in 2026.

Social Security COLAs are calculated based on third quarter changes to the CPI-W. So for elevated oil prices to impact next year's raise, those higher prices will need to be sustained.

Of course, higher oil prices don't just impact energy and fuel costs. They can make consumer goods more expensive across the board.

But there's a chance things will regulate by the third quarter of the year. And that, frankly, is what we should all hope for.

What COLA might arrive in 2027 if inflation doesn't continue to soar?

While it's too soon to predict next year's Social Security COLA with any amount of certainty, the Senior Citizens League, an advocacy group, is estimating a 2.8% boost in 2027 -- the same boost seniors got in 2026. And that estimate actually accounts for the recent uptick in the CPI-W in March.

For this reason, it's premature to get your hopes up about a larger COLA in 2027. A bigger raise isn't guaranteed to arrive.

If you need one to improve your financial picture, you're better off taking matters into your own hands. That could mean working part-time to supplement your Social Security benefits or trimming costs to make the numbers in your budget better align. Relocating may also be worth considering if you're in a higher-cost area and aren't particularly attached to it.

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