Think It's Too Late to Buy Vertiv Stock? Here's the 1 Reason Why There's Still Time.

Shares of Vertiv soared Wednesday after it delivered strong Q4 results.

The tech hardware company's backlog has grown rapidly.

Vertiv Holdings (NYSE: VRT) just showed that following the pick-and-shovel approach to investing in data centers and artificial intelligence (AI) is alive and well. On Wednesday morning, it reported strong results for the fourth quarter of 2025 and even stronger guidance for the year ahead, and shares were up 22% by midday. As of the close of trading Thursday, they were still holding onto most of that gain, up by 17% from where they sat before the report.

Even after that sharp rise, however, there's still one key reason to believe the stock price can continue to climb.

Demand keeps growing

Vertiv has benefited from the tech sector's rapid AI data center buildout, as it provides critical infrastructure such as cooling solutions, energy storage, and monitoring systems. It just reiterated how important those offerings are, reporting that in 2025, its sales rose 28% to $10.2 billion. Operating profit for the year climbed 35% to $668 million, and free cash flow rose 66% to $1.8 billion.

The clearest signal this is still a stock to buy and hold onto came from one number in the report: Vertiv's backlog climbed 109% from $7.8 billion as of the end of 2024 to $15 billion at the end of 2025.

That's a strong signal of ongoing demand for the company's wares, which is even more critical as investors grow more worried that the AI sector's growth may be losing steam. At least for Vertiv's role, though, it looks like it's full steam ahead.

For 2026, management forecasts organic net sales growth of 27% to 29%, and a $15 billion backlog supports that outlook. That level of demand shows that investors still have time to buy in and take advantage of what's ahead for this AI infrastructure company.

Jack Delaney has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vertiv. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.