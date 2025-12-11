Think It's Too Late to Buy SoundHound AI Stock? Here's the 1 Reason Why There's Still Time.

Key Points

SoundHound AI achieves 90% task completion rates versus 30% to 40% for pure LLM competitors.

The company's AI platform doesn't just transcribe spoken words, it figures out what you actually meant to say.

Major brands like Chipotle, Five Guys, and Stellantis trust SoundHound in noisy real-world environments where competitors often fall short.

The voice interpretation market looks crowded at first glance.

From Siri to Google Assistant (née Gemini) to Dragon Naturally Speaking, many systems can help you transcribe spoken words into machine-readable text. That's Apple, Alphabet, and Microsoft -- three of the "Magnificent Seven" tech giants -- hovering around the digital voice interaction space. And that's far from a complete list.

But SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) goes one step further. Its Houndify voice controls platform doesn't just transcribe your words into machine-readable text. It relies on approximately two decades of artificial intelligence (AI) research to determine what you actually meant to say amid noisy environments, my Swedish accent, and other imperfections.

SoundHound AI's focus on meaning over plain old transcription is the key quality that sets it apart from its deep-pocketed rivals. As I'm writing this on Dec. 10, 2025, the stock has gained a hair-raising 864% in three years, and I would argue that the growth story is just getting started.

90% accuracy in the real world

SoundHound achieves 90% task completion rates in drive-thru window tests, versus 30% to 40% for pure large language model (LLM) approaches. That's why household-name customers like Chipotle Mexican Grill, Five Guys, and Stellantis (think Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, etc.) trust it in real-world environments -- noisy drive-thrus, highway speeds -- where transcription-first competitors stumble.

The company had a long-term contract backlog of $1.2 billion at the end of 2024, with an average deal term of roughly seven years. I look forward to an update on that figure in February's fourth-quarter report, along with updates on how SoundHound AI is converting the theoretical order book into cash revenue.

It's not too late to get in early on this fantastic long-term growth story, because other tools can't match SoundHound AI's real-time understanding of the speaker's intentions.

Anders Bylund has positions in Alphabet and SoundHound AI. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, Chipotle Mexican Grill, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends SoundHound AI and Stellantis and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft, short December 2025 $45 calls on Chipotle Mexican Grill, and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

