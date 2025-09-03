Think It's Too Late to Buy Solana? Here's the Biggest Reason Why There's Still Time.

Key Points Solana is fast and cheap to use.

That makes it attractive to use for tracking tokenized assets.

Financial institutions are seeing the appeal, and acting accordingly.

10 stocks we like better than Solana ›

In markets, the best time to buy an asset is often when a structural trend is early, the infrastructure is ready, and the first real money starts to flow.

That is the setup for Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) today. Tokenizing real-world assets is a megatrend that's moving from slide decks to live systems, and this coin is going to benefit significantly. Here's why that means it's nowhere near too late to buy it.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Catching the tokenization wave

Asset tokenization aims to make assets easier to issue, move, and settle by putting their ownership records into a token on a blockchain, like Solana. Today, a total of $28 billion in assets are tokenized and tracked on blockchains.

Predictions for the value of tokenized assets in the upcoming years vary from $2 trillion to $30 trillion, but the crucial aspect is that every forecast is expressed in trillions of dollars, not anything lower. If this wave continues, chains that minimize friction should attract outsized inflows.

Solana is starting to see that. Tokenized assets on its network sit near $500 million today, and have ticked higher over the last couple of months. Financial institutions are inching closer, too, with a growing number of banks integrating Solana for their tokenization workloads.

This blockchain is perfectly positioned

For tokenized asset rails, transaction cost and speed matter.

Solana's gas fees are often fractions of a cent. It also targets high throughput; it has a benchmark capacity of tens of thousands of simple transactions per second. And on average, transactions close within a second or so.

In other words, Solana is built for frequent, low-value settlements, making it perfect for hosting tokenized assets.

Given the continuous growth of tokenization and the ongoing search for cheaper blockchain solutions, Solana's capabilities are poised to capture a lot of value over the next five to ten years. For long-term investors, that's the biggest reason there is still time.

Should you invest $1,000 in Solana right now?

Before you buy stock in Solana, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Solana wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $654,759!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,046,799!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,042% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 183% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 25, 2025

Alex Carchidi has positions in Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Solana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.