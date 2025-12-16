Think It's Too Late to Buy Nvidia Stock? Here's the 1 Reason Why There's Still Time.

Key Points

Nvidia's CEO expects AI infrastructure spending to reach up to $4 trillion by 2030.

Nvidia is involved in many different aspects of the data center construction process.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has a strong case for being the most discussed stock in recent years. It has also been one of the best-performing, up more than 960% in the past three years.

Considering how much the stock has skyrocketed, investors may think Nvidia's best days are behind it. Luckily, there's one key reason why that might not be the case.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

It's true that Nvidia is beginning to face additional pressure as companies like Alphabet and Amazon begin to release competitive chips. However, the pie is getting large enough that many companies can eat. Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang said he expects spending on AI infrastructure to be between $3 trillion and $4 trillion by 2030.

Even if Huang is correct, all those trillions won't be flowing into Nvidia's bank account. However, as the top AI infrastructure company in the world, the company stands to gain a lot from this spending. Between GPUs, AI accelerators, networking equipment, and specialized software, Nvidia has its hand in almost every part of the data center construction process.

It might be hard to maintain the high revenue growth that investors have grown accustomed to over the past couple of years, but consistent demand leaves the company with plenty of long-term potential.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $505,695!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,080,694!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 962% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 16, 2025.

Stefon Walters has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.