Think It's Too Late to Buy Nvidia? Here's the Biggest Reason Why There's Still Time.

It's natural for investors who don't own Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock to think they've missed out. After all, the stock price has soared 243% in just the past year, and 543% over the last three years. But rather than looking back, let's look ahead and see if it has even more room to run.

Nvidia isn't just an artificial intelligence (AI) company. It has four business segments, and each one realized sequential quarterly revenue growth as well as year-over-year increases in the latest quarterly period. The data center segment that supports the growing need for advanced AI computer chips is growing the fastest, and there may be plenty more to come.

Prediction: Another $1 trillion investment coming

Back in February Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang made this prediction: "There's about a trillion dollars' worth of installed base of data centers. Over the course of the next four or five years, we'll have $2 trillion worth of data centers that will be powering software around the world."

Nvidia already has a market cap of about $3.4 trillion. But if he's right, that's a significant amount of additional sales for the undisputed AI leader. And there's growing evidence that Huang's prediction is playing out.

Microsoft recently gave investors an idea of just how much its spending on data centers has exploded. In its latest 10-K annual report filed for fiscal year 2024 (ended in June), Microsoft noted that it had $108.4 billion in financial lease commitments for data centers that will commence over the next five years. That's almost $100 billion more than just two years ago, and these leases will run for up to 20 years.

Not many investors saw the explosive growth in AI data centers coming. There looks to be plenty of growth left for that segment, though, and it's a great reason to buy Nvidia stock now. And don't forget its other businesses like automotive and robotics that could follow as progress is made on self-driving cars and businesses seek more automation.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $845,679!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 21, 2024

Howard Smith has positions in Microsoft and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.