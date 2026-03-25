Think It's Too Late to Buy Nvidia? Here's the $1 Trillion Reason There's Still Time.

Key Points

CEO Jensen Huang expects Nvidia to sell at least $1 trillion in Blackwell and Vera Rubin chips through 2027.

Artificial intelligence (AI) spending shows no signs of slowing, and Nvidia should continue to benefit.

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Because of its central role in AI development, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been one of the best-performing stocks of the last decade. Its share price grew by over 20,000% during that time, and it's now the largest public company by market cap.

It's natural to wonder if there's any meat left on the bone at this point. Based on comments CEO Jensen Huang made at GTC 2026, Nvidia's annual AI conference, the chipmaker could still have plenty of room to grow.

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Huang said that he believes Nvidia can make at least $1 trillion in sales of Blackwell and Vera Rubin chips through 2027. Last year, he said that the company had an order backlog of $500 billion through 2026. His latest projections would indicate that Nvidia could have $500 billion in orders in 2027.

That would be another enormous leap for Nvidia. It generated $215.9 billion in revenue during its 2026 fiscal year, which ended Jan. 25, up 65% year over year.

One question about Nvidia is when revenue growth will slow down, and while there's always the possibility that companies reduce their AI spending, we've seen no sign that's happening. The four biggest hyperscalers are expected to spend $600 billion to $700 billion in 2026, according to recent research by The Motley Fool.

Despite its size, Nvidia looks reasonably priced when you factor in its projected earnings growth. The chipmaker trades at 21 times forward earnings as of March 20. That's the lowest it's been since last April, when stocks plunged amid the Trump administration's tariff announcements.

In hindsight, that was a great opportunity to buy Nvidia stock at a discount. The share price has increased quite a bit since then, but at this valuation, Nvidia still looks like a bargain.

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Lyle Daly has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.