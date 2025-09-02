Think It's Too Late to Buy This Leading Healthcare Stock? Here's the Biggest Reason Why There's Still Time

Key Points Investments by Buffett and hedge fund star Michael Burry can move the needle on a stock.

But so far, their purchases of UnitedHealth Group haven't yet affected its stock price much.

This could provide investors with a great opportunity to still buy into this healthcare giant.

10 stocks we like better than UnitedHealth Group ›

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) has attracted much attention over the past year, for both good and bad reasons. Recently, well-known value investors Warren Buffett of Berkshire Hathaway and Michael Burry of Scion Asset Management piled into the stock, clearly believing it has become a bargain.

Although either of those two men alone can often drive a stock's price higher simply by buying it, UnitedHealth hasn't bounced all that much lately. In many ways, the health insurer still looks undervalued, particularly given one key long-term demographic trend in this country.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

An increasingly gray America

Simply put, the U.S. population keeps getting proportionally older. According to data compiled by the Census Bureau, in 2022, just under 58 million Americans -- 17% of the nation's population -- were 65 years of age or older.

The Bureau estimates that in 2025, just three years later, that cohort has grown to comprise 19% of the total. And by 2030, when even the youngest of the Baby Boomers will have reached that milestone age, the count for 65 and overs will expand to more than 71 million souls, amounting to 21% of this country's population.

Looking even further ahead, that percentage is forecast to keep on growing -- it should hit 25%, according to the Bureau's projections, in 2065.

The point is, all things being equal, older people on average require more healthcare than younger ones, and in this country that means near-mandatory insurance coverage for those who can afford it.

It's good to be top dog

So UnitedHealthcare, as the health insurer with the largest market share in this country, is poised to benefit simply from this long-term demographic shift. While a growing market will mean intensifying competition, UnitedHealth's position in the market is strong, and at this point, hard to assail.

It's no wonder that investing icons like Buffett and Burry are bullish on the stock. Adding this beaten-down insurer to your portfolio might just be worth your while, too.

Should you invest $1,000 in UnitedHealth Group right now?

Before you buy stock in UnitedHealth Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and UnitedHealth Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $651,599!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,067,639!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,049% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 25, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool recommends UnitedHealth Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.