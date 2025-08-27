Think It's Too Late to Buy This Leading Cryptocurrency? Here's the Biggest Reason Why There's Still Time.

Key Points XRP has far outperformed popular cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum over the past 12 months.

Cross-border payments are growing at a fast pace.

XRP helps facilitate cross-border payments more cheaply and quickly.

10 stocks we like better than XRP ›

When Bitcoin was created in 2009, it was seen as nothing more than a niche internet experiment. There are plenty of stories about people using the cryptocurrency to buy items like pizza, gift cards, or coffee (a decision they likely rue now).

But as Bitcoin became more popular, many other cryptocurrencies emerged. Some of these have legitimate use cases, and some can be viewed as nothing but a quick cash grab from their creators and early insiders. One cryptocurrency that falls into the former category is XRP (CRYPTO: XRP).

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

XRP is a cryptocurrency that enables fast and cheap cross-border payments, and it has had a great run over the past 12 months, up over 390%. That's over five times the returns of Bitcoin and Ethereum in that span. The recent rally may have investors thinking they missed the wave, but there's one big reason why there's still time to hop on the boat.

Cross-border payments are becoming more frequent

Sending money from one country to another has traditionally been expensive because of the reliance on banks (and pre-funded accounts) and high intermediary fees. However, with the introduction of XRP and other nontraditional sources, these transactions are increasingly becoming cheaper and more frequent.

According to Allied Market Research, the global cross-border payments market was around $206 trillion at the end of 2024. By 2034, it's expected to be around $414 trillion. This is great news for XRP because it feeds right into its main use case of being a bridge currency to facilitate these transactions.

What traditionally could cost someone 5% to 7% of the transfer amount , XRP is able to do it for fractions of a cent and much faster. If XRP can capture even a small fraction of the cross-border payment flow, it can be a good investment for some time.

Should you invest $1,000 in XRP right now?

Before you buy stock in XRP, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and XRP wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $656,895!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,102,148!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,062% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 184% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 25, 2025

Stefon Walters has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.