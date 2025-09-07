Think It's Too Late to Buy This Leading Biotech Stock? Here's Why There's Still Time.

Key Points Viking Therapeutics stock took a hit due to disappointing tolerability data in a phase 2 trial.

The company still has strategic options, and it may attract the interest of larger pharma companies with more experience in clinical trials.

10 stocks we like better than Viking Therapeutics ›

The market was less than impressed with the top-line results from Viking Therapeutics' (NASDAQ: VKTX) phase 2 trial of an oral formulation of its anti-obesity drug VK2735. The disappointment created the sense that the stock lacks any near-term catalysts -- phase 3 results from VK2735 in subcutaneous (injection) form aren't likely until 2027 -- and that the excitement around the stock was primarily centered on the oral formulation.

However, that reaction may prove too hasty, and there's still time to buy into the healthcare stock.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

What went wrong with Viking Therapeutics' phase 2 Venture trial?

The phase 2 Venture oral dosing trial demonstrated impressive efficacy. However, investors were left disappointed by the safety and tolerability data, particularly the 20% rate of discontinuation due to adverse events. This is a sensitive issue here, particularly as Pfizer discontinued development of an oral weight loss drug in the same class that also had disappointing tolerability data in a trial.

Where next for Viking Therapeutics?

Discontinuation rates due to adverse effects in the Venture trial were higher than those in treatment groups in phase 3 trials of oral weight loss drugs by Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk.

Company Drug Trial Discontinuation Rate Due to Adverse Effects (Treated) Discontinuation Rate Due to Adverse Effects (Placebo) Body Weight Reduction Viking Therapeutics VK2735 (oral) Venture (phase 2) 20% 13% 12.2%* Novo Nordisk semaglutide (oral) Oasis-1 (phase 3) 6% 4% 15% Eli Lilly orforglipron Attain-1 (phase 3) 10.3%* 2.6% 12.4%*

However, a larger pharmaceutical company may be interested in acquiring Viking or partnering with it to develop VK2735 in oral form and help it through phase 3 testing, or, alternatively, take it to phase 3 after optimizing the dosage. Or, it could be used as a maintenance therapy for patients who have already lost weight through treatment.

Viking may have more options than the market thinks.

Should you invest $1,000 in Viking Therapeutics right now?

Before you buy stock in Viking Therapeutics, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Viking Therapeutics wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $670,781!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,023,752!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,052% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 25, 2025

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Pfizer. The Motley Fool recommends Novo Nordisk and Viking Therapeutics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.