Think It's Too Late to Buy IonQ Stock? Here's the 1 Reason Why There's Still Time.

Key Points

IonQ is one of the most highly valued quantum computing companies in the market right now.

The company's revenue grew 222% year over year to $40 million in the third quarter.

IonQ has recently expanded its revenue growth potential with key acquisitions.

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) stock has soared over the past few years and now commands a market capitalization of $16 billion. This is expensive for a company expected to report $108 million in revenue for 2025.

However, one reason it's not too late to invest is that IonQ is demonstrating leadership in this emerging industry. It has expanded its addressable market with key acquisitions recently, as it prepares to capture a sizable share of what could be a massive industry in the next few decades.

IonQ has enormous growth potential

Third-quarter revenue accelerated to $40 million, which isn't a significant amount, but it represents a 222% increase over the year-ago quarter. Management noted progress in developing its quantum computing capabilities for commercial adoption. Its Tempo quantum computer will ship in 2026, which has a compute space 36 quadrillion times larger than competing systems.

The company has made strategic acquisitions to further its advantage. Its acquisition of Oxford Ionics will accelerate IonQ's development of more accurate and error-resistant computing systems. Meanwhile, Vector Atomic opens the door for IonQ's expansion into defense and navigation, potentially helping the company win government contracts to expand its revenue potential.

These are a few key signs that IonQ is establishing itself as a leader in the burgeoning quantum computing industry. This technology is estimated to add up to $850 billion of economic value by 2040, according to Boston Consulting Group. This spells significant return potential for the company that emerges as the leader, and currently, that appears to be IonQ.

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends IonQ. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.