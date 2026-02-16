Think It's Too Late to Buy Invesco QQQ Trust? Here's the 1 Reason Why There's Still Time.

Key Points

The market’s gains have been supported by significant amounts of capital flowing to passive investment vehicles.

The Invesco QQQ Trust remains a smart choice for patient and long-term investors.

10 stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ Trust ›

The Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) has put on a fantastic show. in the past decade, this popular exchange-traded fund (ETF) has generated a total return of 560% (as of Feb. 13). This monster gain would've turned a starting $10,000 investment into $66,000.

You might think that it's too late to buy this ETF. But here's one reason why there's still time.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

In 2023, the stock market made a major transition. It was the first time that capital in passive investment funds exceeded the amount of money that was in active funds. And the long-term chart is quite remarkable, showcasing the steady shift. The democratization of equity investing, supported by commission-free trading and broad access to high-quality research, has driven interest to invest in the stock market from a larger portion of the population.

And given the generally poor performance of active funds, it makes sense why money has gravitated to low-cost options.

That's one of the reasons why there's still time to invest in the Invesco QQQ Trust. This trend of rising passive fund flows is showing no sign of letting up. While the ETF can fluctuate any which way in the short run, the long-term tailwind is hard to ignore. And it can continue to introduce fresh capital and new demand to the market.

That bodes well for patient investors.

Should you buy stock in Invesco QQQ Trust right now?

Before you buy stock in Invesco QQQ Trust, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Invesco QQQ Trust wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $414,554!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,120,663!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 884% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 16, 2026.

Neil Patel has positions in Invesco QQQ Trust. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.