Think It's Too Late to Buy Circle Internet Group? Here's the 1 Reason Why There's Still Time

After initial success, Circle's share price has dropped significantly.

However, Circle is a stablecoin issuer, and the stablecoin market is projected to reach $1.9 trillion or higher by 2030.

If that happens, Circle will issue more crypto tokens and earn much more interest on its reserve funds.

Circle Internet (NYSE: CRCL) went public on June 5 and had immediate success, with its share price rising by 750% in a few weeks. Then, the hype wore off, and this stablecoin company saw its stock plunge by over 50%.

If you missed the initial public offering (IPO), did you also miss your chance to buy Circle? Not if the stablecoin market grows like analysts are expecting.

Circle's revenue could explode as stablecoin adoption rises

Circle has a straightforward business model. It issues stablecoins, with its most successful being USDC, and backs up each token with reserve funds. Most of these reserves are in U.S Treasuries. Circle's primary source of revenue is the interest it earns from these reserves. Over the first six months of 2025, Circle made $1.2 billion total, and 96% of that was reserve income.

The total stablecoin market is worth about $313 billion, as of Oct. 6, and USDC makes up $75 billion of it. By the end of this decade, the market could be worth trillions. Citigroup released a report last month forecasting a $1.9 trillion base case for the stablecoin market, with a bull case of $4 trillion.

Circle stock has been highly volatile so far, and since it's connected to the crypto market, it's risky. Still, the stablecoin market has been gaining traction. If demand for stablecoins continues to increase as projected, Circle will need to issue more tokens and bolster its reserves. That should be good for its revenue and likely its share price, as well.

Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Lyle Daly has positions in USDC. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.