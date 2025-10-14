Markets
Think It's Too Late to Buy Broadcom Stock? Here's Why the Stock Could Still Run Higher.

October 14, 2025 — 09:52 pm EDT

Written by John Ballard for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

  • Broadcom is supplying data centers with mission-critical chips and networking products for artificial intelligence (AI).

  • Growing free cash flow should support higher share prices over time.

Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) is playing a key role in supplying data centers with custom chips and networking products. Strong revenue and free-cash-flow growth have pushed the stock to new highs this year, with shares up 54% year to date through market close Oct. 13.

The stock is up more than 500% since the end of 2022, when the artificial intelligence (AI) boom started. However, there are important reasons why the stock will likely climb higher in 2026 and beyond.

A computer chip with the letters AI on it installed in a metal rack.

Image source: Getty Images.

Broadcom is printing cash

Broadcom has a long history of delivering profitable growth, which has led to market-beating returns. Its free-cash-flow growth has accelerated over the last year. Free cash flow through the first three quarters of fiscal 2025 was 40% larger than the year-ago period. This shows Broadcom's margins expanding from higher sales of custom AI accelerators and strong growth from its software business.

Its order backlog hit a record $110 billion, which is significantly higher than its trailing-12-month revenue of $60 billion. Spending on AI infrastructure by hyperscalers is expected to reach $350 billion this year, meaning more money could be headed Broadcom's way. Data center spending is expected to grow into the trillions by the end of the decade.

Broadcom's cash-rich business should fuel investment in more innovation that rewards shareholders. This is a quality semiconductor stock to profit off of the AI boom.

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

