Think It's Too Late to Buy Broadcom Stock? Here's Why the Stock Could Still Run Higher.

Broadcom is supplying data centers with mission-critical chips and networking products for artificial intelligence (AI).

Growing free cash flow should support higher share prices over time.

Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) is playing a key role in supplying data centers with custom chips and networking products. Strong revenue and free-cash-flow growth have pushed the stock to new highs this year, with shares up 54% year to date through market close Oct. 13.

The stock is up more than 500% since the end of 2022, when the artificial intelligence (AI) boom started. However, there are important reasons why the stock will likely climb higher in 2026 and beyond.

Broadcom is printing cash

Broadcom has a long history of delivering profitable growth, which has led to market-beating returns. Its free-cash-flow growth has accelerated over the last year. Free cash flow through the first three quarters of fiscal 2025 was 40% larger than the year-ago period. This shows Broadcom's margins expanding from higher sales of custom AI accelerators and strong growth from its software business.

Its order backlog hit a record $110 billion, which is significantly higher than its trailing-12-month revenue of $60 billion. Spending on AI infrastructure by hyperscalers is expected to reach $350 billion this year, meaning more money could be headed Broadcom's way. Data center spending is expected to grow into the trillions by the end of the decade.

Broadcom's cash-rich business should fuel investment in more innovation that rewards shareholders. This is a quality semiconductor stock to profit off of the AI boom.

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

