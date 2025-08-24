Think It's Too Late to Buy Berkshire Hathaway Stock? Here's the Biggest Reason Why There's Still Time.

Key Points Warren Buffett is stepping down as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway.

This may give some investors pause about owning its shares.

But Berkshire still has one major advantage versus the market.

10 stocks we like better than Berkshire Hathaway ›

It finally happened. Earlier this year, Warren Buffett declared that he would be stepping down as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B). Buffett is widely considered one of the best investors of all time. Experts have been trying to replicate his strategy for decades. But the simplest strategy was to invest alongside Buffett by purchasing Berkshire's shares directly.

Many investors now fear that it's too late to buy Berkshire stock. The truth, however, is that now could be one of the best times in years to buy into this legendary business.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Berkshire Hathaway has a gigantic advantage versus the market

Typically, you don't want the companies you're invested in to hold a huge amount of excess cash. Ideally, that cash would be invested into new growth opportunities rather than sit in a bank account or short-term vehicles with minimal interest rates. Businesses like Berkshire are the exception. Last quarter, the company revealed that it is now sitting on more than $300 billion in cash -- more than any other company in history.

"I've tried to reason my way through this a few different ways," Motley Fool analyst Matt Argersinger commented earlier this summer. "I think the evidence is undeniable that Buffett thinks or thought that valuations were expensive, and he was preparing Berkshire Hathaway for just that."

While Buffett has long warned against timing the market, he has also urged investors to keep a close eye on valuations. If there isn't an obvious investment worth making, sitting on cash could be the wisest decision. Indeed, that's exactly what Buffett has done in recent years, leaving the firm with a huge cash pile upon his exit.

Right now, Berkshire is arguably better positioned than ever. Its core portfolio of businesses remains intact; yet, it has massive firepower to make huge deals should valuations plummet -- a rare advantage in bear markets. If you're nervous about the market but want to remain invested, Berkshire remains an incredible option, given its huge cash advantage.

Should you invest $1,000 in Berkshire Hathaway right now?

Before you buy stock in Berkshire Hathaway, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Berkshire Hathaway wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $649,657!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,090,993!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,057% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 18, 2025

Ryan Vanzo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.