Think It's Too Late to Buy Axon Enterprise Stock? Here's Why There's Still Time.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AXON) is one of the best-performing stocks of the last 10 years, up roughly 2,000% during that time.

The maker of the TASER electrical weapon and body cameras has delivered consistent growth and technological innovation. A strong software business complement its hardware as well.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

However, if you're wondering if Axon's best days are behind it, it's not too late. The stock has pulled back substantially in the recent market sell-off, offering a discounted entry point.

Why Axon can keep growing

Despite the phenomenal results Axon has delivered over the last decade, its growth days are far from over. The company continues to invest in new products, grow its software business, and tap into new customer bases. Management noted that its biggest contract in 2024 came from the private sector as it signed a deal to supply a logistics company with body cameras.

Axon is also doing exciting things on the technology front. It has developed its own generative AI technology and a product called Draft One, which makes initial drafts of police reports based on the footage from body and dashboard cameras, a technology that is reportedly very popular with law enforcement as a significant time saver.

Management's guidance for 2025 also calls for continued growth with revenue rising 25% at the midpoint of the $2.55 billion to $2.65 billion range. It also expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $640 million to $670 million, meaning the stock trades at 68 times the midpoint of its forward EBITDA estimates.

Is Axon a buy?

The current economic climate presents some uncertainty for nearly every stock, but Axon should be more resistant to tariffs and economic pressure than most tech stocks since it sells primarily to the public sector, and it manufactures domestically.

With the stock down 20% from its peak, it looks attractively priced, and the business should continue its impressive expansion.

Should you invest $1,000 in Axon Enterprise right now?

Before you buy stock in Axon Enterprise, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Axon Enterprise wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $524,747!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $622,041!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 792% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 153% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 14, 2025

Jeremy Bowman has positions in Axon Enterprise. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Axon Enterprise. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.