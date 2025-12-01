Think It's Too Late to Buy Applied Digital Stock? Here's the 1 Reason Why There's Still Time.

Key Points

Applied Digital stock is up big because of demand for its AI data centers.

Lease agreements with CoreWeave and another hyperscaler are worth approximately $16 billion over the next 15 years.

Data center spending is expected to grow, and this should lead to more massive contracts for Applied Digital.

10 stocks we like better than Applied Digital ›

Data centers are in high demand due to the growth of artificial intelligence (AI), and Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) has benefited from that. The company, which builds and operates data centers, has seen its share price increase 269% on the year (through Dec. 1).

That kind of outsized growth sometimes scares off investors, who don't want to buy at the peak. But Applied Digital could still have plenty of room to run. Here's why.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

A growing number of high-value lease agreements

Applied Digital has signed contracts with multiple hyperscalers this year. CoreWeave signed two 15-year lease agreements in June, and Applied Digital anticipated about $7 billion in revenue from those deals. In August, Applied Digital and CoreWeave finalized another lease agreement, bringing the projected revenue to $11 billion.

In October, Applied Digital announced another 15-year lease agreement, this one with a U.S.-based hyperscaler and worth approximately $5 billion in revenue. Between the two deals, Applied Digital is expected to generate $16 billion in revenue over the next 15 years. Over $1 billion per year in earnings is a sizable addition for a company that reported $219 million in revenue over the trailing 12 months.

Applied Digital continues to increase its data center capacity, and it has become more efficient with its building process, reducing timelines from 24 months to between 12 and 14 months. AI companies are investing heavily in data centers, with spending projected to reach $1.1 trillion in 2029. Investors will likely see Applied Digital sign more major lease agreements in 2026, and its stock is a good candidate to keep outperforming the market.

Should you invest $1,000 in Applied Digital right now?

Before you buy stock in Applied Digital, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Applied Digital wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $580,171!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,084,986!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,004% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2025

Lyle Daly has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.