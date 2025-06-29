Think It's Too Late to Buy AMD? Here's the Biggest Reason Why There's Still Time.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), better known simply as AMD, is often overlooked by investors, as it has a distant second-place market share to leading chipmaker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) in the AI-fueled data center accelerator market.

There are several reasons why AMD stock should be on your radar right now. CEO Lisa Su has established a long track record of outperforming expectations. The company's recent data center chips are gaining impressive traction. And AMD has been steadily taking PC market share from long-time leader Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) for years.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

However, the biggest reason why it's not too late to buy AMD right now is because of the long-tailed growth potential in some of its core markets.

AMD's market growth

Here are a few projections for AMD's core markets from reputable analytical firms:

Data center capital expenditure is expected to roughly double over the next three years, and according to Grand View Research; the data center accelerator market is expected to grow from about $34 billion in revenue last year to $166 billion by 2030.

The gaming GPU market is estimated to be a $5 billion opportunity today, but is expected to more than 6x in size by 2030, according to Mordor Intelligence.

The automotive GPU market is expected to be a $45 billion market by 2030, according to Virtue Market Research, a 33% annualized growth rate.

Overall, the global GPU market (which is only one type of chip AMD makes) is expected to grow from $62 billion in 2024 to over $460 billion by 2032, a 29% annualized growth rate.

The bottom line is that even if AMD simply maintains its current market share, revenue growth could be extremely strong for the foreseeable future.

Should you invest $1,000 in Advanced Micro Devices right now?

Before you buy stock in Advanced Micro Devices, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Advanced Micro Devices wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $713,547!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $966,931!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,062% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 177% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 23, 2025

Matt Frankel has positions in Advanced Micro Devices. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Intel, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short August 2025 $24 calls on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.